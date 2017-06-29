Riveting interest in your memories of the shipyards

What a wonderful response we got when we asked for your memories of the Sunderland shipyards.

Our online coverage of the days when it was deemed to be “the largest shipbuilding town in the world” attracted the interest of more than 25,000 people.

That 1975 photograph from Austin and Pickersgill which attracted so much interest.

Watch out for much more of your reaction in the coming days, including reader photographs and your memories of the fine shipbuilding history of the city.

But let’s start with a warming message from Sonya Thoms who spotted our photograph of the 1975 launch of the Lindenhall at Austin and Pickersgill.

She told us the picture included her grandfather and she’d had it framed for her dad’s birthday.

Sonya added: “Thank you Echo, you have made me smile thinking of this picture. My dad also worked at pickies as a welder.”

Elsie Drillingcourt was another with a relative who worked in the yards and told us: “My Dad George Nixon was a brass moulder at Laings and his brother Ernie was a plumber there. My uncle John Smith worked at Doxfords as a shipwright.”

Mark Hume’s abiding memory of those days, he said, was “my grandad telling me I will have to find something else to do when I left school as the yards where all shutting. Was 13 at the time.”

John Pallas told us that plater Brian Carter was pictured second from the right in our photo.

We’ve much more to come including names, memories and your feelings on the demise of the industry. Watch out for it all in the coming weeks and if you have more shipyard memories, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk