Remembering the golden age of Sunderland’s January sales

Christmas has gone and the new year has begun – and once again shoppers are hunting the bank holiday bargains.
The period after Christmas and the first week of the new year has always been the prime time for shops to hold their annual sales.
Today we have delved through our picture archives to pull together some pictures of shoppers in Sunderland taking advantage of the price drops.
Today shops appear to have sales on all year round and many people question if the reductions are as good as advertised.
But in the past, a new year sale was a sale, and it was a big event for the shops and their customers.
Our photographs show people queuing overnight for the bargain of the day – going prepared with extra warm clothing as they prepare for several hours in a queue.
Shoppers are pictured having a good rummage through the offers.
Do you have memories of sale days in the past? Were you one of those members of staff who had to face the crowds? And what was your best bargain purchase in the sales?
We’s love to hear from you.
Email your memories of the sales to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk