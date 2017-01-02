Remembering the golden age of Sunderland’s January sales

Christmas has gone and the new year has begun – and once again shoppers are hunting the bank holiday bargains.

The period after Christmas and the first week of the new year has always been the prime time for shops to hold their annual sales.

Joplings sale 27 December 1980 old ref number 34728 Photographer John Forbes The Green family at the head of the queue. Mrs Green is pictured at the head of the queue with Audrey (daughter) and her husband (Gordon) behind. Mrs Green is waiting to buy a �500.00 three piece suite for �50.00. Husband Gordon a new bed and Audrey some bedroom fittings. see Saturday December 27 1980

Today we have delved through our picture archives to pull together some pictures of shoppers in Sunderland taking advantage of the price drops.

Today shops appear to have sales on all year round and many people question if the reductions are as good as advertised.

But in the past, a new year sale was a sale, and it was a big event for the shops and their customers.

Our photographs show people queuing overnight for the bargain of the day – going prepared with extra warm clothing as they prepare for several hours in a queue.

Woolco Sales old ref number 9622 l 2 January 1976

Shoppers are pictured having a good rummage through the offers.

Do you have memories of sale days in the past? Were you one of those members of staff who had to face the crowds? And what was your best bargain purchase in the sales?

We’s love to hear from you.

Binns Sale - shoe department 30 December 1976 old ref number 14090 Mrs Patricia Rowley and her daughter, Susan (20), came from their home at Souter Lighthouse, Whitburn, to snap up the bargains in Binns' shoe department.

Joplings Sale 28 December 1977 old ref number 20110 Setting up the perfume sale display at Jopling's store today are Mrs Doris Kennan (left) and Mrs Kathleen Nelson.

Binns Sale 28 December 1983 old ref number 47316 Binns china department,

Binns Sale queue old ref number 20124 28 December 1977

Sales Market Square Sunderland 28 December 1983 old ref number 47316 Winter sales got off to a brisk start.

Binns Sale 29 December 1981 old ref number 39115 Bargain hunters at 9.00 am in the china department at Binns store today.

BINNS SALE DECEMBER 28 1973 OLD REF NUMBER 495