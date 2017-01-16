Remembering Sunderland’s dashing footballers of years gone by

This week’s delve into the Sunderland Echo picture archive has brought up some colourful kits and a lot of hair as we look at photographs of local football teams in from recent decades.
Local football has always been a major part of many people’s lives over the years and thousands of players who are passionate about the game have turned out in all weathers for their clubs.
The friendships that are formed on the pitch and then with a post-match pint discussing the outcome last a lifetime.
Take a look at the photos, the hair fashions of the 1970s and ’80s, and the colourful strips that took us into the new century.
Do you recognise anyone? Or perhaps you yourself are in one of the line-ups?
As well as the teams on the field, let’s not forget the managers, assistants, helpers and the team’s supporters – some, may say, long suffering supporters.
Is the team continuing to play? Are you still playing in a local football team or maybe you now manage the team you first played for?
We would love to hear your football memories. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk
We received an email earlier in the week from reader Dave Laidler who used to play for Doxford Engineers FC in the 1970s and ’80s.
Doxford Engineers won league championships, charity cups and also one season lifted the Sunderland District League.
Dave is asking for old photographs and information from the time he played with the team.
If anyone can help Dave or have memories they would like to share, please contact me, chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk