Remembering Sunderland’s dashing footballers of years gone by

This week’s delve into the Sunderland Echo picture archive has brought up some colourful kits and a lot of hair as we look at photographs of local football teams in from recent decades.

Local football has always been a major part of many people’s lives over the years and thousands of players who are passionate about the game have turned out in all weathers for their clubs.

Local football team Torrens FC January 2000 old ref number 56765

The friendships that are formed on the pitch and then with a post-match pint discussing the outcome last a lifetime.

Take a look at the photos, the hair fashions of the 1970s and ’80s, and the colourful strips that took us into the new century.

Do you recognise anyone? Or perhaps you yourself are in one of the line-ups?

As well as the teams on the field, let’s not forget the managers, assistants, helpers and the team’s supporters – some, may say, long suffering supporters.

Local football team Dawdon FC April 2000 old ref number 58425

Is the team continuing to play? Are you still playing in a local football team or maybe you now manage the team you first played for?

We would love to hear your football memories. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

We received an email earlier in the week from reader Dave Laidler who used to play for Doxford Engineers FC in the 1970s and ’80s.

Doxford Engineers won league championships, charity cups and also one season lifted the Sunderland District League.

Dave is asking for old photographs and information from the time he played with the team.

If anyone can help Dave or have memories they would like to share, please contact me, chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Local football team Silksworth Paragon FC February 2001 old ref number 63914

Local football team Grange Athletic October 1996 old ref number 37060

Minor Footy February 1983 old ref number 43960 Houghton Buffs local football team

Local football team Kenneck Ryhope FC April 2000 old ref number 58217

Sunderland Shipbuilders Football Team 3 February 1982 old ref number 39471 local football teams Back row left to right: Brian Hunter, John Wood, Billy Campell, David Caffery, Jimmy Atkinson, John Talbot, Billy Simm, Jacky Brown, Steve Cook. Front row left to right: Trevor Atkinson, John Weir, Tony Atkinson, Mathew Hahn, Michael Hick, Keith Stokoe.

Binns FC Football Team April 1977 old ref number 15570 local football teams