Much-loved Muriel inspires a wealth of dance memories

You got your dancing shoes on for memories of a great Wearside scene.

Doesn’t matter what era it was - it seems like your days at the Muriel Harrison dance school were the best of your lives.

Back to 2004 for this shot but who do you recognise?

And for some of you, they still have not ended. We shared a photograph on social media of students from 1989 and asked if you remember it. Of course you did!

Our post reached more than 25,000 Sunderland Echo readers and many of them left comments to say what a great teacher Muriel - who was a Sunderland Echo lifetime achievement award winner last year - was.

Sam Henry said: “I danced with Muriel Harrison for most of my childhood. Happy days and I made life long friends.”

Ashleigh McCartney added: “Aw lovely dance school and Muriel Harrison is still a great dance teacher and still going strong after all these years. I used to go dancing here and now my daughter goes too and she loves it x.”

Aw lovely dance school and Muriel Harrison is still a great dance teacher and still going strong after all these years. I used to go dancing here and now my daughter goes too and she loves it x Ashleigh McCartney

Colleen Pattison told us: “Omg I’m 52 now and I used to dance there. Started when I was 4 or 5 and was there for quite a few years. I stayed at her house a few times because my mam was having a baby and Muriel didn’t want me to miss competitions.”

Joan Ramshaw is still going strong and said: “I still love my ladies dance class - about 35 years down the line. Xx” and Leigh-anne Metcalf had a message about the photograph we posted, saying: “This is fab!”

Plenty more of you had comments such as Mel Cockton who said: “Omg “ and Michele Bailey who said: “Amazing memories x.”

Hilda Geraldi told us: “How lovely great memories xxxx” and Terri Underwood added: “Loved dancing days xx.”

Muriel with her Lifetime Achievement Award.

Thanks to everyone who shared their comments. We loved them and we would like to hear even more, on this or any other nostalgic theme.

To contribute your some of your own, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.