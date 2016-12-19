More Christmas memories from way back when

We have searched our archives again this week to continue with our Christmas theme.

In case you are still counting it is six sleeps to the big day.

Santa hosts breakfast in Joplings at Christmas 1986.

Aren’t these photographs wonderful? Children having a great time waiting for the big day. They are pictured here meeting Santa, at the beautiful and meaningful Christingle services, as well as children giving presents to others living in far off countries who are not as fortunate as themselves.

There are also communities sharing the joy of Christmas together.

Do you recognise yourself or anybody in any of these photos?

Were you at the Sunderland Echo’s Chipper Christmas party, held at Chambers nightclub?

What memories do you have of the party? Whilst searching our archives for this week’s nostalgia we came across photographs of Christmas breakfasts that had been held in Joplings store. There was party food and presents, and entertainment was provided.

Were you or your family one of the entertainers? Did you attend one of Joplings’ famous Christmas breakfasts? Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk