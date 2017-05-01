Looking back on Sunderland’s love affair with running

Doesn’t time race by? It’s been a year since people pounded the streets running the Sunderland 10k and Half Marathon.

This year’s race will take place on Sunday so we thought we would ‘swiftly’ look through our archives and see what pictures we could find of people from Sunderland and further afield having a fun time doing what they love – running.

Three year old Olivia Bute outside her grandparents Roker Villa Guest House helping to cool down the runners as they headed back to the Stadium of Light. Sunderland City 10K race 2011. City10K2011Olivia26062011pb

People run for all sorts of reasons – to improve fitness, along with losing weight, while others run to relieve stress or anxiety.

There are clubs people can join if they wish to run in a group, perhaps you are a member of one of them.

People run in all weathers, as you can see from these photographs.

A young girl is hosing down the runners in a bid to cool them down while in another pic we have the runners in rain ponchos with darkened skies overhead at Penshaw.

Jarrow / Sunderland Road Race May 1974 old ref number 2142 Road Run

Are you photographed in the snow running in the schools cross country event?

Email your running memories to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Race for Grace at Herrington Country Park. racegracez60310cakw

Content Date: 03/09/2006 RACE FOR GRACE 2006 AT HERRINGTON COUNTRY PARK

Content Date: 17/06/2007 BUPA GREAT WOMENS RUN 2007 AND TESCO JUNIOR GREAT COASTAL RUN THE BUPA GREAT WOMENS RUN 2007 ON ROKER CLIFF PARK THE ENTRY FORM SAID JANE EVANS BUT REALLY IT WAS 21 YEAR OLD ENGINEERING STUDENT JAMES EVANS FOOLING NOBODY IN BLACK STEPHANIE ANDERSON, 25, FROM CASTLETOWN AND NICOLA LEONARD, 25, FROM PLAINS FARM, RIGHT.

Schools Cross Country Silksworth 17 January 1987 old ref number 58598 Photographer Kevin Brady Wednesday Retro 1987 Pictured - John Mendez leads the pack, but Andrew Bradley (extreme left) came through to win the intermediates race. see Tuesday January 20 1987

The first three runners in the Sunderland Echo 3K Junior race from the Stadium of Light, left to right; Paul Longden 3rd, winner Luyke Clark and Liam Emmett. Sunderland City 10K race 2011.

Race for Grace at Herrington Country Park. racegraceW0310cakw

Sunderland's first Miles for Men race at Herrington Country Park 2014 npse030814_miles_ca5