Looking back on Sunderland’s love affair with running

Doesn’t time race by? It’s been a year since people pounded the streets running the Sunderland 10k and Half Marathon.
This year’s race will take place on Sunday so we thought we would ‘swiftly’ look through our archives and see what pictures we could find of people from Sunderland and further afield having a fun time doing what they love – running.
People run for all sorts of reasons – to improve fitness, along with losing weight, while others run to relieve stress or anxiety.
There are clubs people can join if they wish to run in a group, perhaps you are a member of one of them.
People run in all weathers, as you can see from these photographs.
A young girl is hosing down the runners in a bid to cool them down while in another pic we have the runners in rain ponchos with darkened skies overhead at Penshaw.
Are you photographed in the snow running in the schools cross country event?
Email your running memories to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk