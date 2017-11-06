Looking back at Sunderland’s Remembrance Day parades

Every year in the UK on November 11 we remember those men and women who gave their lives in war – Armistice Day in the First World War.

Church services and commemorative events take place across the country to remember those who died.

Remembrance Day Parade in 1989.

Remembrance Sunday is the second Sunday in the month of November.

We normally try to find photographs that are lighthearted and fun to look at for our Monday page, so it was with a heavy heart that we delved into our archives this week to search for pictures of the occasion.

Sunderland’s annual Remembrance Day Parade and service is held at the war memorial on Burdon Road and it is thought to be the biggest outside London.

Take a look at our poignant photographs from past parades and services – young and old are pictured.

Do you know the young girls who are pictured at the service?

What about the police officer playing the last post? Do you recognise him?

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk with your memories.