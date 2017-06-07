June 7, 2012: Watch Coldplay fans 'rain' supreme at drenched gig at Sunderland's Stadium of Light

Not even an unseasonal deluge could dampen the spirits of Coldplay fans watching their heroes in concert at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

June 7 marks five years since lead singer Chris Martin and co delighted the packed ground with hits such as The Scientist, Yellow, Paradise, Fix You and Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall.

The wet weather could not dampen the smiles on these spectators' faces at Coldplay's Sunderland concert on June 7, 2012.

They were also ably supported by warm-up acts Robyn and Rita Ora.

What are your memories of the concert?

Here's a slideshow of fan pictures from the night plus Coldplay's set list to inspire you.

Mylo Xyloto

Hurts Like Heaven

In My Place

Major Minus

Lovers in Japan

The Scientist

Yellow

Violet Hill

God Put a Smile Upon Your Face

Princess of China

Up in Flames

Warning Sign

A Hopeful Transmission

Don't Let It Break Your Heart

Viva la Vida

Charlie Brown

Paradise

Us Against the World

Speed of Sound

Clocks

Fix You

M.M.I.X.

Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall