June 7, 2012: Watch Coldplay fans 'rain' supreme at drenched gig at Sunderland's Stadium of Light

Not even an unseasonal deluge could dampen the spirits of Coldplay fans watching their heroes in concert at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.
June 7 marks five years since lead singer Chris Martin and co delighted the packed ground with hits such as The Scientist, Yellow, Paradise, Fix You and Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall.
They were also ably supported by warm-up acts Robyn and Rita Ora.
Mylo Xyloto
Hurts Like Heaven
In My Place
Major Minus
Lovers in Japan
The Scientist
Yellow
Violet Hill
God Put a Smile Upon Your Face
Princess of China
Up in Flames
Warning Sign
A Hopeful Transmission
Don't Let It Break Your Heart
Viva la Vida
Charlie Brown
Paradise
Us Against the World
Speed of Sound
Clocks
Fix You
M.M.I.X.
Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall