June 5, 2009: Can you recall Take That in concert at Sunderland's Stadium of Light?

The idea of pop stars Take That playing at Sunderland Football Club's ground seemed a distant one when they were ruling the musical world in the early 1990s.
But, by the time the group had reformed in 2009, the Black Cats' had long since moved from Roker Park and their new Stadium of Light home had established itself as a regular on the outdoor concert circuit.
It was even chosen to host the opening two nights of Take That's nationwide Circus Live tour on June 5 and 6.
What are your memories of either concert? Why not leave them below?
Here's the group's set list from June 5 to inspire you.
Greatest Day
Hello
Could It Be Magic
Pray
A Million Love Songs
Back for Good
The Garden
Shine
Up All Night
Wooden Boat
How Did It Come to This
Love Ain't Here Anymore / Babe / Nobody Else
The Circus
What Is Love
Do What U Like / Promises / It Only Takes a Minute / Take That and Party
Said It All
Never Forget
Patience
Relight My Fire
Hold Up a Light
Rule the World