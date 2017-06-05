June 5, 2009: Can you recall Take That in concert at Sunderland's Stadium of Light?

The idea of pop stars Take That playing at Sunderland Football Club's ground seemed a distant one when they were ruling the musical world in the early 1990s.

But, by the time the group had reformed in 2009, the Black Cats' had long since moved from Roker Park and their new Stadium of Light home had established itself as a regular on the outdoor concert circuit.

It was even chosen to host the opening two nights of Take That's nationwide Circus Live tour on June 5 and 6.

What are your memories of either concert? Why not leave them below?

Here's the group's set list from June 5 to inspire you.

Greatest Day

Hello

Could It Be Magic

Pray

A Million Love Songs

Back for Good

The Garden

Shine

Up All Night

Wooden Boat

How Did It Come to This

Love Ain't Here Anymore / Babe / Nobody Else

The Circus

What Is Love

Do What U Like / Promises / It Only Takes a Minute / Take That and Party

Said It All

Never Forget

Patience

Relight My Fire

Hold Up a Light

Rule the World