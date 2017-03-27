In Pictures: Who remembers Joseph’s Toy Shop?

Who remembers Joseph’s Toy Shop in Holmeside? We all do.

This week we delve into our archive to bring you a selection of pictures from the retail outlet.

Michael Joseph and staff.

When it closed in the late 1990s, many children and their parents shed a tear.

For children, the question was where were they going to buy their favourite toy with their saved up pocket money?

And for parents, it was the panic of where to go for much wanted Christmas ‘surprise’ from Santa.

Included in our pictures is one of former European shot putt champion Geoff Capes as he signed autographs for shoppers.

There are a selection of pictures showing youngsters picking up various competition prizes they had won.

Our pictures are taken mainly from the 1980s and 1990s, but there is one of a youngster trying out a model car, and damage the shop suffered in a 1940 air raid.

What are your memories of Joseph’s? And what were your favourite toys from your childhood.

We would love to hear from you.

Email your memories to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk