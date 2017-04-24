In pictures: Remembering Crowtree Leisure Centre

We have ‘dived’ into our photographic archives this week and have surfaced with some cracking Crowtree Leisure Centre images.

The centre first opened in 1977 but was closed to the general public in October 2011. By January 2014 Crowtree had just about been demolished as part of the new Magistrates’ square development.

The first water workout at Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre with aerobics instructor Ellen Hargreaves.

In its prime, Crowtree Leisure Centre was one of the busiest in Britain, as is evident from the pictures we have here – from swimming lessons to ice skating, keep fit classes for all ages, to indoor football, indoor bowls and from trampolining to basketball – the list of amenities was endless.

The centre was also the place where many sporting competitions were held, as well as various exhibitions and auditions. Were you one of the young hopefuls in Sunderland’s No. 1 singing contest in 2003?

What do you remember most about the Leisure Centre? Was it meeting your friends for a session in the leisure pool or perhaps you had a go at ice skating on the rink?

Email your memories to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk