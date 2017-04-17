How Sunderland has marked Easter over the years

Today is Easter Monday – the Christian festival and holiday which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, the third day of burial after his crucifixion.
So this week we have gone back into our archives and have brought out a varied selection of Easter festival pictures.
We have photographs of the Good Friday service in Borough Road, as well as the raising of the cross on top of Tunstall Hill, which has been a Good Friday event in Sunderland for more than 50 years.
And don’t forget the children rolling their eggs down Penshaw Hill, being ‘egged on’ by their parents.
Are you one of children having fun at the fair over Easter?
We also have a picture of an ‘egg jarping’ winner of St Benet’s RC School, Jessica Hall. Egg jarping is a game played traditionally at Easter. One person holds a hard boiled egg and taps their opponent’s egg with theirs with the intention of breaking the other’s egg but not their own.
What do you remember about Easter in Sunderland?
