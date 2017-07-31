How many of these pre-season Sunderland line-ups can you remember?

The beautiful game is on its way back in England with Sunderland’s season getting under way on Friday night.

Football supporters up and down the country will be dreaming the dream and in some cases convincing themselves that this will be the season when their hopes of a title or trophy win are fulfilled.

The 1973 Sunderland FA Cup team.

And Sunderland fans will be no different – the opening game of the season is more often than not the best time to optimistic.

For this week’s look back into the Echo’s photographic archive, we have selected a number of pictures of Sunderland AFC as they line-up for their pre-season photo-shoot.

Supporting any football team can have its highs and lows, but when families support different teams, difficulties can arise, especially if they compete in the same division – whether that be professional or non league.

In our selection this week, the oldest picture is from Sunderland’s 1937 FA Cup final win at Wembley.

