How did you help Children in Need?

Where does the year go?

The leaves are dropping, the clocks have gone back. It must be time for Pudsey Bear to appear on our TV screens again.

Pudsey Bear paid a visit to the pupils of St Patrick's RC Primary school, Ryhope.

In 1980, the BBC broadcast its first Children in Need telethon and a total of £1 million was raised. In 2016, a fantastic £60 million was raised to make a difference to disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

So we thought we would look through our archives and see what pictures we could find of people on Wearside raising money for Pudsey Bear.

Sunderland Echo readers certainly know how to have fun and raise money at the same time. What a brilliant collection of photographs.

Are you pictured in the Santa football line up? We were wondering what the score was.

Is that you braving the chill of the North Sea for a sponsored dip or have you spotted yourself with your teddy at the Children in Need day at Barnes Infants School in 1993?

