Find out more about Sunderland’s hidden heritage treasures

Wearside has a rich cultural heritage and a call has gone out for people to find out more.

There are some excellent opportunities to delve into history at this year’s annual series of Heritage Open Days.

Inside the smithy's.

Sunderland City Council Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, Councillor John Kelly said: “The number of historic properties and community organisations who want to get involved in Heritage Open Day continues to grow, along with the number of events and attractions available for visitors to enjoy.

“Our community has a rich cultural heritage, and this annual event provides a great reminder of that and the opportunity for people to come along and find out more, get involved with a wide range of unusual and unique activities and celebrate our shared history and achievements.

“This year we have everything from Bowes Railway and the Royalty Theatre open day, to Hetton Smithy and Mackem Maps along with our more well-known local landmarks.”

This year’s excellent events include;

Our community has a rich cultural heritage, and this annual event provides a great reminder of that and the opportunity for people to come along and find out more, get involved with a wide range of unusual and unique activities and celebrate our shared history and achievements Coun John Kelly

* A chance to visit Hylton Castle on Saturday, September 10, from 10am to 2pm. Find out more about these remains of a late 14th century medieval fortified country residence built by the Hylton family.

* Sunderland Quaker Meeting House is over 100 years old with beautiful features from both the Arts and Crafts period and the Art Nouveau era. Get along from 10am to 5pm on Friday, September 9; or 1.30pm to 5pm on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.

* The Minster Church of St Michael and All Angels and St Benedict Biscop dates back to c.940AD. Pay a visit from 9am to 3pm on Thursday, September 8 to Saturday, September 10; and from1 0am to 2pm on Sunday, September 11.

To find out more on the Heritage Open Days programme, visit https://www.hodstw.org.uk/