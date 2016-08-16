Echo readers share their memories of Blacketts department store

Memories of a Sunderland department store struck a real chord with more than 24,000 Echo readers.

Our Wearside Echoes look back at Blacketts, compiled with the help of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society, brought back so many happy memories from people who went shopping there.

Blacketts store which triggered such great memories for readers.

Thousands of you took to Facebook to link to our feature about the department store which disappeared from the city scene more than 40 years ago. Blackett’s traded from 1826 to 1972.

They included readers who remembered the cash chute, others who went shopping on a Saturday afternoon for their clothes, and one who remembered the striped paper bags.

Pat Ross wrote: “I used to love Blacketts. Does anybody remember the money going off to the office along a chute, and the change coming back a little while later? As a kid, that used to fascinate me.”

Lillian Sims commented: “Thank you Sunderland Echo for nice memories. Loved looking in Blackett windows aged about five, then going into Jackie White’s market for a peas pudding dip with my mother. This was in the fifties.”

Loved looking in Blackett windows aged about five, then going into Jackie White’s market for a peas pudding dip with my mother Lillian Sims

Joan Marghani said: “Sunderland in the 60s and 70s was great, had the best stores and now they’re all gone” while Janet Teasdale loved Christmas shopping at Blacketts and said it was like Aladdins cave.

“Used to go in with my mother. Thought it was so posh.”

Jan Dolan commented: “My hubby was a Saturday lad at Blacketts and would occasionally be “lift operator”. Happy Days!”

Diane Graham wrote: “End of an era, had forgotten about the lift” while June Wintrip said: “I remember shopping at Blacketts with my mam on a Saturday and being fascinated with the money in the casing, moving fast through the tube to the office.”

Blacketts record bar.

Judith Wass said: “Loved Blacketts” while James Thompson commented: “I liked the staircase and the striped paper bags! I miss this store.”

Lynne King had particular reason to remember Blacketts and said: “Loved my Saturday job in the boutique - we got to wear all the new clothes.”

Caroline Patience Oliver commented: “I modelled for Blacketts, wish it was still here” while Linda Graham remembered “buying calvados tights, records, then getting the lift to the top floor for suede knee high boots. Class.”

Others contributed as well, including;

The china department.

Allyson Jewitt: “I used to shop there. Got some great clothing.”

Sharon Carney: “Going to see Santa,at Christmas.”

Linda Mcdonald: “Blacketts, remember it board it up.”

Elsie Drillingcourt: “Used to love going in Blacketts every Saturday.”

Our thanks to everyone who contributed their memories of Blacketts.

Watch out for more Wearside Echoes each weekday.