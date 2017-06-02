Do you remember when Mr Motivator came to Sunderland?

Here we have a selection of photographs from June 2000 when TV’s Mr Motivator brought a colourful look to the Silksworth Sports Complex.

He helped get the competitors warmed up for the Tyne and Wear Millennium Youth Games.

Were you at the Tyne and Wear Millenium Youth Games?

The fitness guru flew to the event in a helicopter and was greeted by excited youngsters exchanging high-fives.

The day-long event featured teams from five of the region’s counties battling for a place in the national finals, which were due to be held in Southampton in August.

Do you remember the day Mr Motivator landed? Were you taking part? Let us know, we’d love to hear your memories.

Mr Motiavtor, pictured on June 19, 2000, in Sunderland.

Hylton Red House girls' rugby team.