Do you remember taking part in Sunderland’s sports days?

It is coming up to that time of year again at school, not exams but sports day.

Whether it be the sack race, the egg and spoon race or just a straightforward run around the field, who didn’t enjoy this annual event in the school calendar?

The Vaux sports day in 1983.

This week we have delved into the archives to find these photographs of everyone enjoying a day out of the classroom.

Remember winning the all-important three-legged race, which had taken weeks of practice?

Some events, such as the sack race have been left behind as sports days have changed with the times.

What are your memories of sports day?

And it was not just schools which organised such events.

Many companies in Sunderland, large or small, held sports days for their employees and families, which was normally organised by the company’s sports and social club . It was a fantastic day out for the whole family.

Were you one of the 2,000 employees who attended the Vaux sports day in 1983?

