Did Harveys have Sunderland’s best burgers, cheesy chips and sweetcorn relish?

Burgers to die for, cheesy chips and sweetcorn relish!

That’s what you remembered when we asked you to recall Harveys, which was pictured in 1983.

Annabels - often a venue for many people before a visit to Harveys.

We posted a photograph of the place on social media and more than 45,000 of you were reached. But what did you remember of those good old days?

Shane Bayley told us: “Lock in at Annabel’s followed by a trip to Harveys. Best burgers ever.”

Lesley Johnson recalled: “I was a student nurse at Ryhope and used to get the miners bus in Park Lane straight out of Harveys, shower and work.”

Bob Temple said: “Yep, cheap plonk and the Harvey Burger with chips.”

Out of Fusion into Harveys...baked tattie, big tray of condiments/sauces and a ghost on the landing. Class! Stevie Smith

Haydon Hendry went even further and told us of the era when he was a Harveys employee. “Worked there 87/88,” said Haydon. “Great job.”

Haydon added: “Only restaurant I’ve ever worked with a doorman!!”

Thanks also to Sandra Maddison who said: “I did love their sweetcorn relish!!!!!” while Liz Embleton filled us in with details about one of the people pictured.

“That’s Ian McKeith, the owner, sitting down being served,” she recalled.

And Sandra MacDonald went further by saying: “Loved it. Worked there years. Ian McKeith and Linda Beatty in photo x.”

Pamela Jackson had wonderful memories of it and said: “We used to get a bowl of sweetcorn, the cheapest thing on the menu, two spoons and a bottle of wine, you could only get wine with food!!

“Happy days leaving at 4am and being at work for 7.”

Nat Whitworth commented: “This was my first ‘grown up’ meal with my friend Paula in 1986 on my 15th birthday.”

And Gary S Forsyth told us: “Yeah, remember going in there a few times. I loved their burgers, always home-made and boiled, not fried, brilliant. Wish they still had a shop going though.”

Many of you recalled Harveys meals after a long night out.

Jacqui White said: “Their sweetcorn relish was the best thing after a night out around the town on a Friday night.”

Carole Foster “loved their barbecue burgers & hot fudge sundae!!”

Andrea Fairless remembered: “Pinching a few mint imperials instead of just one on the way out. (Brother worked in the kitchen for little while. Top of Mary Street.)”

And Jennifer Davidson McQuillan had memories of “cheesy chips and garlic bread on our way home from Annabel’s to the nurses’ home at the Royal Infirmary.”

Those food-based memories just kept on coming, with another one came from Kim Moore, who said: “Aww man, I loved this place - half a chicken! Great burgers! And the lasagne was lush too!!...happy days!”

And what a post from Tina Robinson who recalled: “Memories. Used to get the coach from Brum on a Friday night. Boyfriend (now hubby) used to pick me up straight to Harveys for a steak....happy days!”

Bill Edward Meeks called Harveys a “little treasure” and added: “Chicken and chips in Harveys after a long night drinking was brilliant.”

John Robson said: “We went most Saturdays after the pub. It was mint and always a celeb or two to be seen. Great burgers as well.”

Maureen Richardson asked: “Does anyone remember the fold-up chairs? Can’t remember what I ate, just the wooden chairs.” Does anyone remember them?

Julie Terris recalled: “Burgers with sweetcorn relish after Annabel’s. Happy days,” and Dave Page chipped in with “Charboiled burgers @ 2am best ever, after Fusion and The Wine Loft. Happy memories.”

Linda Lauder responded: “Ah yes, The Wine Loft, where we all thought we were very sophisticated.”

Thanks for all of your comments. We would love more on Sunderland’s nightlife from times gone by. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk