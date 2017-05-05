Back to the 80s for your Barclay Court memories

We wanted your memories of Barclays Court in the 1980s and what a response we got.

A photograph showing the site in Sunderland was posted on social media.

Barclay Court.

A fantastic 37,000 people spotted it and dozens of you reflected on times gone by. Some of you even caught up with long lost friends as a result of the post.

Lilian Fairbairn Smith said she was born there in 1965 and added: “Swingy park memories. Sitting on the front step on match days.”

Valerie Harrison told us: “I also lived in Barclay Court.

“I was born in 1967, left Sunderland in 1975. Family moved to Canada, my mam worked at Electrosil, dad was at the shipyards.”

Andrea Forsdike remembered “being down there almost every weekend visiting my cousin Wendy. I remember Wendy Mars and Diane Carter went to Thornhill School with me.”

Margaret Jackson commented: “Eee I lived in Williamson Terrace downstairs from Leigh and Grant Allsopp from about 1959/60 till about 1964.

“Then we moved away for a while but we moved back into Barclay Court about 1975. My name was Margaret Hipkin then. I had 2 brothers Robert and Shaun.”

Kathleen Jenkinson loved that era and said: “Everyone looked out for each other them days. Lived there in the 60/70s. Happy memories.”

Barclay Court February 1986 old ref number 49-9045 Nostalgia Plans to transform Barclay Court into flats and bungalows with front and back gardens. One of Sunderland's most run down areas is set for a facelift. The depressed Barclay Court in Monkwearmouth is in line for a new lease of life - if proposals to transform it get the go-ahead. Saturday February 15 1986

Kathleen added: “Lived top end next to Kitty Cunningham’s shop.”

Beverley Bird said: “My nanna and grandad Barrass , auntie Sheila and Uncle Billy Dryden, lived next door to the Richardson’s. We had happy days playing outside and in the coal houses.”

Denise Pamela Lynette Mann said: “I used to live there. I used to go to the park opposite everyday when I was little. I still remember it, wish it was still up. I still remember a few people from there.”

Thanks to everyone who contributed.