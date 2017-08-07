Are you in our summer fete and fair pictures?

Have your say

Who doesn’t enjoy a good old fashioned fair or fete.

With ‘summer’ finally here we thought we would delve into our photographic archives and see what fun pictures we could find of summer fetes and fairs gone by.

Hetton Lyons Primary School summer fair in 2003. Did you go?

Hope you enjoy looking through our selection.

Fetes are traditional public festivals that are held outdoors and are normally organised so that funds can be raised for a chosen charity.

There is normally a variety of stalls and attractions or entertainment.

Stalls can include homemade food such as cakes, jams and chutneys.

And there is always the ever popular tombola – let’s buy another ticket, we might just win!

Then there is the bric-a-brac stall – make sure you don’t buy your donated goods back.

And who hasn’t struggled home laden down with enough plants to restock their garden from the plant stall?

What are your memories of summer fetes and fairs? Would love you to share them with us.

