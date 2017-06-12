Are you bowled over by our old cricket pictures?

Let’s hope you will all be hit for six this week with our selection of nostalgic local cricket pictures.

For some people there is nothing better than watching an afternoon of leather on willow at their local cricket club.

Philadelphia Cricket Club flag raising. Picture: Saturday, May 10, 1975

Local cricket is played by people of all ages, from youngsters to seasoned, experienced players.

Hopefully you won’t be too stumped when it comes to putting names to faces.

So, do you recognise anyone from the teams pictured or maybe you played local cricket yourself?

Which team or teams did you play for?

One of the photographs was taken at Ashbrooke Cricket Club in July 1963 and shows Frank Worrell leading the West Indies onto the field at the start of the second and final day of their match with the Minor Counties.

Were you at this momentous occasion?

By the way, who can forget the ladies who would have supplied the much-needed refreshments during the tea interval. Was that you?

We’d love to hear your memories. Get in touch.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk