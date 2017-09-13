All smiles on this Vaux project in Sunderland

We raise a toast today to the Vaux Brewery project which helped aspiring youngsters to beat unemployment.

Who remembers the beat-the-dole plan which became a winner in Sunderland in the 1980s.

The Vaux horses and dray.

The Sunderland Echo reported on it in 1985 and said: “The smiles say it all. No more job-searching for these youngsters.”

Nearly 50 youngsters by then had felt the benefit of the scheme which was built on the Government’s YTS programme over the previous two years.

Work was guaranteed for a year for the young adults who were on the scheme but the company added some extra elements to ensure that those on the scheme would have a better chance at getting a permanent job after the year was up.

Were you one of those on the project and how did you find it?

But how did the project work?

Officials combined leisure with serious topics.

That meant the youngsters got to go on a week’s adventure training in the Lake District on the leisure side, as well as learning how to conduct themselves in an interview on the more serious career side.

Our story at the time added: “Vaux also introduced follow-up checks with the youngsters for six months after the initial 12 months to help them find work.”

Sounds like a great plan but did you benefit from it? What did you love most about the Vaux scheme and who were the friends you made.

Harry Robson was a training and safety adviser at the time. Another official was Matthew Waters who was the personnel manager.

They were described as the men behind the Beat-the-Dole plan.

And in 1985, they had reason to be delighted as they had managed to find jobs within the brewery - or with other employers in the Wearside area - for 15 out of 27 of the previous year’s intake.

One said: “Whenever young people come to us they say loud and clear that they want to work. In Sunderland, it is extremely difficult for school leavers so we decided we had to offer more than just the basic YTS scheme.”

The trainees worked as teams in the Vaux tied and free trade departments but it was not the only area of the brewery that they got to learn the ropes.

Some joined the marketing section. Others were in the warehouse and some others found themselves in employment in the stables where the famous Percheron and Gelderlander dray horses were kept.

But then, there was always time for a bit of relaxation and those who went on the week’s adventure training would get to go to Windermere.

And once they were there, they would get to enjoy everything from rock climbing to canoeing.

It must have been a success as a new recruit of 20 more youngsters were taken on to take part in the third year of the scheme.

The Echo story at the time said: “The youngsters are pictured with Mr Robson toasting their future - in soft drinks of course - they are being paid to work not to party!”

But were you one of the people getting their foot on the career ladder thanks to the Beat-the-Dole scheme?

We would love to know more.

For nearly 200 years, Vaux was a major employer in Sunderland.

But in the late 1990s, the decision was taken to close the brewery.

Now, the site on which the brewery stood is included in a blueprint for the city’s future.

The 3,6, 9 Vision, published in July, outlined plans to transform the city over the next nine years.

Those behind the new document say at least £1.3bn of public and private investment will be made to boost the local economy and hopefully create more than 20,000 new jobs.

The 3,6, 9 Vision covers five key areas for Sunderland: the economy, housing, transport links, culture and education.

Key economic projects include the ongoing redevelopment of the former Vaux site in the city centre as well as plans for an International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) on 150 hectares of land next to the A19 and north of Nissan - which hopes to bring 5,200 new jobs and £300mn of private sector investment from international companies.

