All aboard for your bus memories

Tickets please! You had some wonderful memories when we asked you to recall Wearside bus services from times gone by.

From the days of the clippy to Corporation buses - thousands of you loved our trip down Memory Lane and we thought we would share some of your many comments.

Upstairs was for smokers and you just about choked in the upstairs atmosphere. I remember one particular bus conductor who used to call out ‘Move your legs and your body will follow’ Barry Clark

You recalled the days when double decker buses had an upstairs section for smokers only.

We’re very grateful to Barry Clark who said: “On reading your article and viewing the clip it brought memories of my childhood.

“I was born in 1947 and, as a child in the mid to late 50’s, I lived with my nana in Clementina Street.

“We would catch the bus from the corner of White House Road and Villette Road to visit her son (my uncle) who lived in Red House Estate.

“When I went to live with my mother who finally got a council house in Red House Estate, I would get the bus to school with a school pass.

“I remember the green buses being Red House North and South. I think the bus numbers were 4 and 5.”

Barry added: “Upstairs was for smokers and you just about choked in the upstairs atmosphere. I remember one particular bus conductor who used to call out ‘Move your legs and your body will follow’.

“Ah great memories. I recall a terminus at the Wheat Sheaf and I also think there was a one or a depot at Depford. Thanks for bringing back the memories.”

It’s our pleasure Barry and here are some more recollections from Echo readers, all posted on social media.

Others to comment included June Wintrip who said: “Used to get the bus to and from work. They were always full.”

Yvonne Wilson commented: “Worked at Hepworths in 1958, standing waiting for the bus.”

When it came, there was one mad dash and people would lose their shoes if they were not careful.

Yvonne added: “Those were the days, pushing every body just to get on the bus. Was only about two pence.”

Maureen Herron was another who worked at Hepworths and said: “I remember getting the bus to work at Hepworth’s tailoring factory in the sixties. Used to jump off as the bus slowed down near the stop.”

Maureen Dagg said she “used to get a 7/6d twelve journey. Houghton to Sunderland. (Later Jarrow to Sunderland that was 8/-).”

Monica Warnaby had an extra reason to remember those good old days and said: “Lots of memories. Both my parents worked on the buses. Jack and Doris Hedley.”

The comments kept on rolling in as well and another one came from yet another worker at Hepworth’s.

Monica Warnaby worked there in 1959 and she said: “We had lots of buses for all the areas. You are right, what a scramble.”

Elizabeth Hayden remembered transport of the past for a special reason. “My dad was a conductor for Northern after he left the pit,” she said.

