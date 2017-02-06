A trip down memory lane to Wearmouth Colliery

This time we really did “dig deep” for our nostalgia feature.

It is 20 years this year since Sunderland’s Stadium of Light was opened, so we thought we would take a look back at some of the highs and the lows of Wearmouth Colliery.

Members of the canteen team at Wearmouth Colliery, Sunderland.

The stadium was built on the old pit site, which first opened in 1835. The colliery’s last shift was December 1993.

The men were not the only people who went underground, take a look at these photos, we have the lovely pit ponies who worked underground and the Wearmouth Colliery canteen ladies who were about to go on a trip underground.

Some time later, the ladies admitted they preferred to be behind the canteen counter.

Are you pictured here or do you know anyone in the group? What about the bumper haul of coal pictured?

One of the photographs shows Wearmouth FC with their winning trophies in 1980. Can any readers let us know if the team was made up of Wearmouth Colliery employees as our records for this photograph are a bit sketchy.

