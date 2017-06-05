A trip down memory lane through Sunderland’s parks

If you go down to the park today, you’re sure of a big surprise.

We thought we would go through our photographic archives and see what fun people used to have when they visited Sunderland’s many parks.

Mowbray Park in the 1970s.

Take a look at our selection of photographs. We have young and old fishing for tiddlers in Mowbray Park; an audience, in deck chairs, listening to the band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers as part of the official reopening of the fabulous Barnes Park after its 18-month refurbishment, the many activities that used to take place on the boating lake in Roker Park, and, of course, the iconic photograph taken in Mowbray Park of ladies dancing together on VE day in May 1945.

Who remembers visiting Mowbray Park during the school holidays, packed with their fishing nets and sandwiches to hopefully catch a tiddler or two to take home in their jam jar?

As well as fun in the park we also have beautiful views throughout the year of the changing seasons.

Email chris.cordner@jpress and share your memories.