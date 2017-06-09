A squirt of perfume for sixpence at this Sunderland hotel

It was the end of an era when the Grand Hotel in Sunderland was demolished in 1974.

And when we asked for your memories of the famous building, you did not disappoint with your replies.

The dining room of the Grand shortly before demolition.

More than 12,000 of you spotted our series of photographs of the building which was once described as one of the “most artistic and imposing” in the North East.

Plenty of you had something to say including Sheila O’Leary Redden who said: “I was bridesmaid at my uncle’s wedding and the reception was there 1961. We used to look in the windows on the way to the Mecca in later years but it was usually empty. Sad really.”

Jean Wright was another to cast her mind back and told how the Grand was often a meeting place.

“Yes I remember it very well,” said Jean. “We used to meet sat afternoon for a catchup and plot what to do on the night.”

You could get a squirt of lovely perfume in the ladies for sixpence in the early sixties Norma Mitchinson

Thanks also go to Len Ludvigsen who said: “We had our wedding reception here 50 years ago on April 1, 1967. It was an impressive venue.”

And Linda Ellis Taylor reminded us: “Yes it was beside the old Echo building in Bridge Street.”

Others to respond included Norma Mitchinson who commented: “You could get a squirt of lovely perfume in the ladies for sixpence in the early sixties,”

And June Humphries added: “Yes it was next to Shares furniture shop in Bridge Street.”

Inside the Grand Hotel in 1974.

The Grand housed 50 bedrooms, mosaic floors, oak staircases, stained-glass windows, plush carpets and marble pillars.

It first opened for business in 1888 and finally closed in January 1969 after a number of years when its grandeur had diminished.

In June 1971, the hotel was put up for auction with a starting price of £20,000. The Grand was finally demolished in October 1974.

Thanks to everyone who shared their own memories of it.