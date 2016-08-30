12 great heritage events to enjoy on Wearside

The wonderful history of Sunderland comes under the public gaze soon.

The Heritage Open Days project returns in September and it offers people the chance to visit iconic buildings in the city.

The Washington F pit museum.

Chris Cordner takes his third and final look at some of the sites on the itinerary.

A great opportunity to take in Wearside’s history is days away.

The Tyne & Wear Heritage Open Days programme has a wonderful mix of places to visit and it includes;

* Roker Pier & Lighthouse which has protected the city’s harbour for more than a century. The pier, tunnel and lighthouse will be open from Thursday, September 8, to Saturday, September 10, between 2pm and 3pm, and 3pm and 4pm each day. Pre-book by e-mailing info@rokerpier.co.uk

* St Andrew’s Church, in Park Avenue, was built in 1906/7 and includes work by Burne Jones, William Morris and stained glass by Payne.

Sunderland Minster.

Pay a visit between 10am and 12.30pm on Saturday, September 10, or 1.30pm to 4pm on Sunday, September 11.

* Visit Washington ‘F’ Pit Museum, in Albany Way to see the Victorian horizontal steam winding engine in the former Engine House, the last of its type left in the North East.

There’s family trails to enjoy, a drop-in art session and the chance to get along between 11am and 3pm from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

* The Sunderland Model Engineering Society Open Day in Roker Park, runs from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, September 11.

Come and enjoy lots of engines and models built by society members, and have a go on a miniature railway.

* Ryhope Engines Museum - based upon the former Ryhope Pumping Station - has two giant 1868 Wolff Compound beam engines working under steam power provided by a hand-fired 1908 Lancashire boiler.

There’s much more to see as well. It is open from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11.

* Darwin Brewery in West Quay Court on the Sunderland Enterprise Park is holding an open day with a demonstration of historic beers and tour of the brewery. T

here’s a tasting and talk at 12pm, followed by the tours throughout the day until 5pm on Saturday, September 10.

* Step back in time at the Donnison School Heritage and Education Centre in Church Walk, Sunderland.

Come and see the rare Georgian schoolroom that dates from 1798, and the 1827 Headmistress School House. You can even take part in a Victorian lesson, or enjoy a guided tour.

The site is open from 10.30am to 4pm on Thursday, September 8, Friday, September 9 and Sunday, September 11, and 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 10.

Pre-book by e-mailing info@donnisonschool.org.uk or online at www.donnisonschool.org.uk.

* Join artist Ian Potts in creating your own personalised memory map of Sunderland. It will be added to the collection of Mackem Maps, culminating in a full display in the City Library and Arts Centre throughout October.

Get along to the centre in Fawcett Street on Saturday, September 10, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

* Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, in Burdon Road, is the place to visit for an exhibition called Our Roots, Our Journey, Our City.

It explores the lives of Sunderland’s Bangladeshi Community who hailed from Saidpur and Sylhet districts of Bangladesh.

Visit from 10am to 5pm from Thursday, September 8, to Saturday, September 10, or 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, September 11.

* St Michael and All Angels’ Church in Church Street, Houghton-le-Spring is a grade I listed building marking more than 1,000 years of Christian worship.

Visitors can discover the story of Bernard Gilpin and visit his tomb, discover Houghton Dragons and see the ‘Risen Christ’.

It is open from 11am to 2pm on Thursday, September 8; and 10am to 2pm on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10.

* Sunderland Embroiderers Guild will hold an exhibition of members’ work between 9am and 3pm on Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10. Visit www.embroiderersguild.com for more details.

* A Sunderland Empire Heritage Tour is on offer from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on Thursday, September 8, and 12pm to 1pm on Friday, September 9.

For more on the Heritage Open Days programme, visit https://www.hodstw.org.uk/