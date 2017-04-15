Recipe: Healthy cashew cream eggs

These are much easier than they look to make. Plus, they have the benefit of making you feel good when you eat them.

As they are bursting with nutrition, healthy fats and protein, it’s much harder to over-eat on them.

Just one half egg is often enough to satisfy the need for a sweet snack.

Cashew Cream Egg Recipe

Total time: 30 minutes

Yield: 6-18 eggs depending on mould size

Calories: 235 cal, based on an egg the size of a cream egg

Ingredients

4.4 oz / 125g dark chocolate

1.5 cups / 200g cashews

2-6 tbsp maple or coconut or any syrup, use a light coloured sweetener to keep the eggs white

1/3 cup / 80 ml coconut oil

2-4 tbsp water, just enough for blending

1 tsp vanilla

1 pinch turmeric

1 pinch salt

Method

Chop the chocolate up.

Melt 3/4 using a double boiler, remove from the heat and then add the last 1/4.

This is an easy way to temper the chocolate.

Pour 75% of the chocolate into your mould and then tilt as it drys to try to make an even coating of chocolate. Keep the remaining chocolate warm to stay liquid.

Blend all the other ingredients together (except the turmeric) until smooth. Use a small blender jug and shake while blending.

Add a few more tablespoons of water if it’s too thick to blend.

Mix a few tablespoons of the cashew cream with a pinch of turmeric to make the yellow yolk.

Spoon in the cashew cream and then blob on the turmeric yolk.

Place back in the freezer for five minutes.

Pour the remaining melted chocolate and tilt to cover.

Store in the fridge and enjoy within a week.

