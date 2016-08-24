Nine things you said about Sunderland's new tearoom Eat It Sweet

The opening of a new tearoom in Sunderland has left a sweet taste in the mouths of our readers.
Eat It Sweet is now in business in Stockton Terrace, Grangetown - and yesterday we paid them a visit to take a look around.
The range of cakes will certainly leave your stomach rumbling - and there is hot food too if a sweet treat isn't quite your bag.
Dozens of you got in touch with us on social media to share your views on the new business.
Here's what you had to say.
Nita Tennant: "Been in twice (or now) fantastic, fresh-baked, fabulous cakes and a whole lot more! Very tastefully decorated in a lovely homely atmosphere, going back real soon, be rude not to."
Dorothy Davison: "So glad these tearooms are on my doorstep.. So beautifully decorated inside with a homely feel & the girls are so friendly. Can't wait to call in again. Well done to you all."
Allison Gibbons: "Tried this tearoom on Saturday it's lovely, staff are lovely too."
Vicky Green: "Looks amazing & right on the doorstep. Deffo trying this place out soon."
Kate Coverdale: "Met these lovely ladies at the weekend and heard all about their booming business - can't wait to try this place out."
Karen Marriner: "Fantastic food and the cakes are amazing ,highly recommended."
Tegan McLaren: "Congratulations to you all, it looks amazing!"
Abbz Mullen: "Literally outside my front door I know where I'm going on the weekend."
Vicky Smith: "Well done Joanne and Christy."