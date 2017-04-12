MAC Cosmetics are the new face at Sunderland shopping centre

Make-up lovers will be made up by the new arrival at The Bridges.

MAC Cosmetics has opened one of its largest North East concessions at Debenhams as part of a makeover of the beauty hall.

The popular brand is set to be a highlight of the new look beauty hall after a month of refurbishments.

It’s the first time MAC has been sold in Sunderland and it joins US make-up range Buxom, which is launching exclusively with Debenhams stores this Spring.

The new additions complement the existing well-known names which feature in the beauty hall, which include Benefit, Urban Decay and Too Faced.

Esther Cronin, retail manager at MAC, said: “This is one of the biggest stores in the North East and is great for Sunderland as previously people had to travel to the Metro Centre or Newcastle for MAC make-up.

“We have a lot of new features here which other stores don’t have, like a play table where people can test the make-up, and hundreds of ranges for all ages, all races and all sexes.”

Esther says the store, which has created 12 new jobs, has been met with excitement.

“There’s been a lot of interest on social media about MAC coming to Sunderland, it’s a very popular brand and its arrival here is long overdue.”

Samantha Czwordon-Wright, marketing manager at the Bridges, said: “It’s fantastic to see top, global brands such as MAC and Buxom being available to shoppers in Sunderland.

“It means that this will give people even more choice and we’re really confident they will be very well received.”