Is your workday lunch one of Britain's most popular?

One in three Britons sit down to exactly the same lunch every day, according to a new study.

Researchers took a look into the lunch habits of the nation's work force and found a third of Brits confess to eating the same thing day after day.



Of the 1,500 workers polled a further 70% admit they are stuck in a lunch rut, with ham sandwiches emerging as the most likely midday meal we enjoy on repeat.



Cheese sandwiches came second in the dreary lunch stakes, while tuna came third and egg mayo came in fourth place.



In fact, four in 10 green-eyed Brits admit they are jealous of colleagues who have interesting and varied lunches, however 16% said they can't be bothered to do anything about it.



The research showed a quarter of all employees now eat their lunch at their desk, although 14% said they venture outside on the rare occasion that the weather is nice.



However, a solitary one in 20 eat their lunch in their car every day, the findings showed.



Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo, which carried out the research said: "This research highlights how many of the British workforce eat really boring, unimaginative meals for lunch on repeat.



"We're launching our Lame Lunch Amnesty this Tuesday to inspire Brits to upgrade their lunches from soggy sandwiches to delicious restaurant food. We spend so much of our time sat at our desks, it's good to mix things up and have something to look forward to at lunchtime."

Nearly three in 10 respondents said what everybody is eating for lunch is a hot topic of conversation among their work place with the average worker discussing lunch options for around 13 minutes a day.



The poll also found the typical worker polishes of their lunch in just 17 minutes, on average.



And according to the study, the average Brit has a repertoire of just three lunches on rotate, so it's no wonder one in five said their colleagues take the mickey out of their dull meals.



Buttered toast, egg sandwiches and sausage rolls were also among the dreary lunches that workers regularly eat.



Is your lunch among the top 25 most popular?



1. Ham sandwich

2. Cheese sandwich

3. Tuna mayo sandwich

4. Egg mayo sandwich

5. Superfood salad

6. Spicy chicken wrap

7. Jacket potato with filling

8. Fish and chips

9. Leftover pasta dish

10. Caesar salad

11. Pasty

12. Prawn sandwich

13. Tuna nicoise salad

14. Tomato soup and roll

15. Microwave noodles

16. Just toast

17. Carrot and coriander soup and roll

18. Coronation chicken baguette

19. Bacon and Brie baguette

20. Minestrone soup and roll

21. Jumbo sausage roll

22. Cous cous salad

23. Curry

24. Beans on toast

25. Duck wrap