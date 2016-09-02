Here are the 20 most popular names for girls

Here are the top 20 most popular baby names for girls in England and Wales in 2015:
1. Amelia
2. Olivia
3. Emily
4. Isla
5. Ava
6. Ella
7. Jessica
8. Isabella
9. Mia
10. Poppy
11. Sophie
12. Sophia
13. Lily
14. Grace
15. Evie
16. Scarlett
17. Ruby
18. Chloe
19. Isabelle
20. Daisy
There were six new entries in the girls' top 100 - Penelope, Mila, Clara, Arabella, Maddison and Aria, which replaced Lydia, Faith, Mollie, Brooke, Isabel and Amy from 2014.
Of these, Aria showed the biggest ascent, shooting 70 places to claim the number 100 spot while Katie dropped the furthest - 22 places to number 99, just staying inside the top 100.
Siobhan Freegard, founder of parenting site ChannelMum.com, said: "Parents are once again looking across the pond for Americanised monikers."
She said Maddison "is one of the most common US girls' names and is gaining traction here," while another trend was for "gangster chic".