Hebburn beauty queen wins Top Model of Sunderland

A makeup artist is made up to be crowned Top Model of Sunderland.

Rachael Dawson, from Hebburn, scooped the coveted crown at finals held at the Marriott Hotel in Seaburn, which raised £4,500 for the Foundation of Light.

The Top Model of Sunderland finalists

The 12 finalists strutted their stuff in four rounds: jeans and t-shirt, personal style, evening wear and a round wearing dresses from Sunderland online boutique Brogan’s Closet.

Rachael, who run her own business, Rachael Dawson Makeup, said: “I couldn’t believe it when my name was called as the winner, I never expected to win.

“This was only the second pageant I’ve ever done. The first one was Miss International in 2015. I didn’t do any for a couple of years but then my friend shared something on Facebook about Top Model of Sunderland and I thought I’d give it a go.

“It was an amazing feeling when I won. All my family were nearly crying with happiness, and I was nearly crying too.”

As well as winning a place in the national Supermodel England final being held in November, Rachael won prizes including a portfolio shoot with David Miller Photography, a £100 voucher for Dress Worx and a £100 salon voucher.

She will also be taking part in promotional events for the Foundation of Light during her year as Top Model of Sunderland. In the run up to the final she helped raise funds for the charity arm of SAFC, which harnesses the power of football to engage young people and families in sporting and educational activities.

Rachael’s fundraising efforts included hosting a charity night at Primrose Community Centre in Jarrow.

After winning the title, she’ll also be helping to raise funds for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Middlesbrough.

She said: “It’s great being able to help charities in this way and if you want to get into modelling, pageants are a good way of doing it.”

Ailish Shaw, who runs the Top Model of Sunderland heat, said: “The competition was extremely tough this year, but we are very proud to have Rachael as the new Top Model of Sunderland and we are excited to see what the year holds for her.

“Rachael is a great representative for the City at the Supermodel England National Final and we know she will put 110% effort into the competition.”

•To donate to Rachael’s fundraising page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rachael-Dawson4

