There's not long now until Christmas, but are you still looking for a 'big present' to make your kids go 'wow!'?

Famous London toy store Hamleys has picked five toys which it reckons have the 'wow' factor for this December 25.

A Thomas and Friends battery-operated ride-on train is among Hamleys' top toys for this Christmas.

They range from a Thomas and Friends battery-operated ride-on train to an Alpha 1S humanoid robot.

We just hope you have deep pockets to pay for them...