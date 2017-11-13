Bonny Babies 2017: Vote for your winner

Here they are – your Sunderland Echo Bonny Babies 2017 category winners.

After more than 500 entries, and more than 1,200 votes cast, these little treasures were declared the top tots in each age group.

It was little Lyle Rocco Thornton who triumphed in the 0-18 month category, while Layla Cole stormed through to take the 19-36 month crown.

And Zara Aghamohammadi was voted number one in the 37 months-5 years age group.

Each of our category winners picks up a canvas print – but who will be the bonniest of them all?

That decision is yours.

We launched our competition back in August in conjunction with The Bridges and David Shilling from Focal Point Schools.

The response was amazing and now just three remain in the race to be the cutest kid.

Now it’s your turn to vote again – and it couldn’t be any easier.

Voting starts today and will stay open until Friday.

The winner will be given the coveted title of Bonny Baby 2017 and a £100 voucher courtesy of The Bridges.

So what are you waiting for?

Get voting!