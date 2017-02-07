Beards, boiled eggs and bagels - children’s 40 biggest fears

Spiders, dogs and the dark are among British children's biggest fears - while beards, boiled eggs and bagels are among the most peculiar, according to new research.
Other common phobias in the top 40 include monsters under the bed, clowns, going to the loo and the tooth fairy.
More than 1,500 parents with children under 16 were questioned as part of the research.
What are your little ones afraid of?
TOP 40 FEARS AMONG CHILDREN:
1. Spiders
2. The dark
3. Monsters under the bed/in the cupboard
4. Thunder and lightning
5. Wasps
6. Being alone
7. Loud noises
8. People wearing masks
9. Dogs
10. Strangers
11. Dentists
12. Clowns
13. Ghosts
14. Needles
15. Snakes
16. Moths
17. Death
18. Costume Characters (eg Football mascots, characters at theme parks)
19. Heights
20. Zombies
21. Doctors
22. Toilets & Bathrooms
23. Blood
24. Sharks
25. Loneliness
26. Bears
27. Cats
28. Loss
29. Ants
30. Santa Claus
31. Flying
32. Worms
33. Dolls
34. Water
35. Birds
36. Cars and other vehicles
37. Butterflies
38. Fish
39. Forests
40. Tooth Fairy