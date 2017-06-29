10 things to do during the summer holidays in Sunderland

Can you believe we're almost here again?

It's just a matter of weeks until the schools break up for their summer holidays - so there'll be plenty of time for fish and chips at the seaside, a cheeky 99 ice cream and maybe even a trip to the park! Here are some of the events taking place in Sunderland, and some of the places you can visit too! See if anything takes your fancy.

Sunderland's International Airshow is always a hit! Picture: Anthony Pickering.

Glass blowing demonstrations at the National Glass Centre - daily: It really is something to see these beautiful demonstrations - so take the time to visit this summer. You can visit the website here.

Have a go at climbing with a trip to Sunderland Wall: There's bound to be a few rainy days this summer - we just have to deal with it. And with activities for both children and parents here, it's a place to get in the diary. See what's on for you online here.

Sunderland International Airshow - July 21 until July 23: Undoubtedly one of the highlights of Sunderland's year, the airshow is not to be missed. And there's only a couple of weeks to wait. Check out this year's flying schedule here.

Become one with wildlife at Washington Wetland Centre: As well as all of the usual fun, why not get involved with the centre's summer programme? Take a look here.

Festival of Fun at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens - July 22 until September 3: Summer is a time for fun, and there's plenty going on to make sure your family gets a bit of that. It will run throughout the summer holidays. Call 0191 561 2323 or e-mail museumlearning@sunderland.gov.uk for further information.

Visit Karting North East, Houghton-le-Spring: Got the need for speed? Karts, buggies, paintball and archery - it's got it all! Further details are online here.

Washington F Pit Open Days - various dates from July 24: Step back in time with a trip through Sunderland's coal-mining heritage. For the dates, click here.

Meet the animals at Down At The Farm: Meet the meerkats, say hello to the Alpacas and get involved in some activities too. For more information, visit the website here.

Craft and Food Fayre at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens - August 19: Cakes, crafts and other foods and gifts! What's not to love? A great way to spend a Saturday.

Take in our coastline at Roker and Seaburn: Nothing says summer holidays quite like a trip to the beach - even if the sun isn't quite shining. Take your towel (or your anorak) and get ready for some chips with plenty of salt and vinegar, and an ice cream with a flake to finish off!

Let us know if you have an event in Sunderland during the summer holidays - we can add it to the list!