Calling all fashionistas - six days of style takes over York

Top designers, bloggers and retailers feature in Six Days of Style in York for the return of the city’s fashion week.

Designer Paul Costelloe and blogger Caroline Jones from Knickers Model’s Own are topping the bill at Fashion City York’s annual event - this year expanded to a six day programme across the city.

Blogger Caroline Jones features in the fashion week

Six Days of Style is running until Sunday, April 9, with events popping up in shops and venues throughout York, including Browns, Fenwick, Bettys and The Grand. Established names and hot new talent are mixing and matching to create a unique line up - and look out for plenty of special offers for fashionistas with an eye for a bargain.

The event was created to showcase the wealth of fashion talent and shopping available in a city more often associated with heritage. It is being staged by Fashion City York, a network of retailers, professionals and city champions keen to raise the profile of the national and independent names that make up York’s unique fashion offering.

FCY chair Angela Horner explained: “When it comes to fashion, York is sometimes in the shadow of our bigger, brasher neighbour, Leeds. In fact, our smaller shops and maze of historic streets mean visitors stumble across hidden gems at every turn - and our thriving independent stores ensure you won’t go home with the same garments you could buy in every other high street.”

The network has staged an event in York annually since 2011 but a £15,000 funding boost from York BID – the business-led initiative to improve the city centre – means this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever. Included in the mix is the Fashion Village. Hosted this year in a stylish marquee organised by LND Events, it will focus on giving smaller designer makers and retailers the chance to sell their wares for a limited time in York’s prestigious Parliament Street.

Head to the Principal Hotel (formerly the Royal York) on Friday April, 7 for a glamorous fashion show, being run by city lifestyle club She Loves York. If beauty is more your scene, traditional favourite Bettys is lending its timeless venue to nearby cosmetics boutique Space NK for a lunch showcasing the very latest tips and products.

On Saturday, April 8, frugal fashionistas will have the chance to meet writer Caroline Jones, the woman behind popular blog, Knickers Model’s Own.

Over lunch in fivestar luxury at the Grand, Caroline will reveal the touching story behind her blog and book Knickers Model’s Own, A Year of Frugal Fashion. A mini fashion show will prove that charity shop clothes can be absolutely fabulous.

And on the Sunday, vintage fashionistas will get their turn in the spotlight, when Britain Does Vintage takes over the Fashion Village in Parliament Street.

For the full line up and special offers visit http://www.fashioncityyork.org/