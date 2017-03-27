Bottoms up: Sunderland distillery relaunches summer gin

Chin chin - Sunderland’s summer gin is back.

After the success of Poetic License’s Picnic Gin last year, the independent small batch distillery in Roker has relaunched the seasonal spirit which is flavoured with strawberries and cream.

Based at the Roker Hotel, Poetic License distillery, which launched in 2015, make their award-winning spirits in 500L still, Gracie, which is based in the bar of the same name.

The Picnic Gin is a sweet gin with a strong fruity nose as well as more typical gin notes of juniper, coriander and orris root.

Managing director Mark Hird said: “Picnic Gin was a much-loved tipple for many during the summer 2016, however, since we stopped making it last September we’ve had countless enquiries about it.

“So we thought we’d give the people what they want and bring the Picnic Gin back, and what better time than as we move into the warmer seasons.”

Picnic gin was awarded a Gold medal in Spirit Masters 2016.

Speaking about how he concocted the spirit, Poetic License’s distiller, Luke Smith, said: “The spirit’s red appearance is achieved by both distilling and infusing the key botanicals – in this case dried strawberries impart the colour. We were keen to ensure that it remained very much a gin so it is juniper forward and there is no sugar used in the distillation which means that although it is a sweet drink, it does not enter the realms of a liqueur – not least because the ABV is 37.5%. If you try to drink this like you would a liqueur, you will sharp notice.”