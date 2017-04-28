Are you daring enough to bare your backside at a beauty spot for a 'belfie?'

Do you feel brave enough to take a 'belfie'? That's a bum selfie if you don't already know.

It's the latest selfie taking trend to come from Instagram, and it's sweeping social media.

Launched by Cheeky Exploits to "make the world a happier place through butts", the page already has nearly 85,000 followers and just 200 bare bums on their account.

If you're tempted to take your selfie images to a whole new level, you'll need to be brave enough to get your derrière out in public.

But a word of warning - make sure no one's watching, or you could end up being arrested for indecent exposure.