Ant and Dec confirmed as North East's favourite takeaway dinner date

We love watching them on a Saturday night.

But apparently, we'd love to eat with Ant and Dec on the weekend too.

What's your favourite takeaway?

The North East has voted the TV duo as the ideal dinner date to enjoy a takeaway with.

Research, carried out by Just Eat ahead of the British Takeaway Awards, revealed that Sir David Attenborough and Nicole Sherzinger are next in line as favourites to share a slice of pizza.

But when it comes to that all-important takeaway, what are our preferences?

One in six people from the North East admit that the length of time they’ve been ordering from the same local takeaway exceeds the length of some of their romantic relationships.

And the data from Just Eat also shows that 47% of its customers have stayed faithful and only ordered one type of cuisine for an entire year.

Only a third of men are willing to share their food with friends or a partner while half of women are willing to offer their dishes to others.

The British Takeaway Awards recognise the small businesses that work to serve us our favourite takeaways. Last year, The Cakeaway in South Shields won the "Best Takeaway in the North East" prize.