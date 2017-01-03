Alcohol-free beer bids to help drinkers with New Year detox

A brewery has created a new alcohol-free beer to help Britons detox this January.

Innis & None has been created by Scottish craft beer company Innis & Gunn to help those committed to reducing their alcohol consumption this month.

More than two million people are expected to start the new year with a push for a healthier lifestyle.

The new drink is a 0.0% ABV pale ale containing vitamin C and ginseng, which the maker says will boost the immune system and improve energy levels.

It also contains guarana, which Innis & Gunn says could aid weight loss and enhance athletic performance, helping lead to a healthier mind and body following the over-indulgence of the festive period.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: "Great beer does not necessarily have to contain alcohol. We approached brewing Innis & None, as we do with any of our beers, using quality ingredients to produce a bold, flavoursome taste.

"Taking the alcohol content down to zero is part of our belief that beer is for everyone, even those who don't or can't consume alcohol.

"I believe this pale ale stands up to the best of them. With the added vitamin C and ginseng, you're now also getting a boost to the immune system for the new year."