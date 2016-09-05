Forget fast cars, earning loads of money or even finding love - schoolchildren aged between five and 16 believe the secret to being a successful grown-up is being “happy”.

A poll by Kellogg’s found nearly 60 per cent of kids in the UK deemed happiness to be the ultimate secret to success – with just 21 per cent ranking getting married and 37 per cent going to university on their to-do list.

Here's the Top 10 things kids think you should have nailed before you turn 30

1. Be happy (47 per cent)

2. Earn lots of money (43 per cent)

3. Have an exciting job (41 per cent)

4. Go to university (32 per cent)

5. Have done well at school (28 per cent)

6. Got married (26 per cent)

7. Have lots of friends (26 per cent)

8. Travel the world (23 per cent)

9.Have kids (22 per cent)

10. Have a pet (10 per cent)